Kaya Johnson Patriots Pen winner

Beirne-Webster Post 1568 members and PA District 14 VFW awarded $1,200 to Towanda Area School District student Kaya Johnson.
Kaya participated in the annual National VFW Patriots Pen essay contest. The Towanda Area School District and the Beirne-Webster Post 1568 have been collaborating for many years with the annual essay contests.
Patriots Pen is for sixth through eighth grades and the Voice of Democracy is for ninth through 12th grades.
Kaya read her essay to the veterans that were in attendance prior to the check presentation on Monday. Her essay was the first place winner for VFW Post 1568 out of 168 essay entries from November 2021. Her winning essay was forwarded to be judged by PA District 14 VFW, which includes 11 VFW posts from surrounding counties in northeastern PA. She was chosen as the winner of District 14.
“Congratulations on a great essay,” VFW officials said in a statement. “Kaya, keep writing!”
The VFW encourages students to keep writing and participate in the annual VFW essay contests, as there are combined amounts of over $1 million awarded from the following levels: VFW Posts, State Districts, States and Nationals each year.
Those who would like more information can inquire at any local VFW post near them.
