Locals hit the waters of the Mighty Susquehanna Saturday; not only for a socially distant day of fun but more importantly to raise funds for victims of child abuse in Bradford County.
With all of their annual fundraisers cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center, along with event partner Endless Mountains Outfitters, hosted an inaugural Paddlepalooza, or “four mile guided kayak trip for all levels,” to help keep the non-profit organization afloat.
“We really needed to think outside the box since all of our fundraisers in 2020 have been cancelled. This worked out perfectly,” stated The Children’s House Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Katy VanDewark.
VanDewark said the Paddlepalooza drew in more than 40 participants of all ages from children to grandparents.
“In a time of limited things to do and travel restrictions I think it’s important for people to get outside and see what the area has to offer,” VanDewark commented. “Endless Mountain Outfitters does a fantastic job of utilizing a great resource in our community in a fun way. It’s important for everyone’s mental health to get out and enjoy the outdoors, especially before winter comes, but it makes it extra special when it’s for a great cause, and that is supporting local child abuse victims.”
Fundraisers like Paddlepalooza and the multiple that could not be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic are especially important to CHCAC, as the organization offers services including forensic interviews, family advocacy and trauma therapy to victims of child abuse and their non-offending family members free of charge, as well as funds community outreach and education to help prevent and identify child abuse in Bradford County, according to VanDewark.
“Any money donated is directly supporting child victims and the necessary services they need to heal and help move through the criminal justice process and beyond into healing,” she told.
VanDewark explained that while CHCAC was able to stay open and provide emergency services during state mandated business closures, the pandemic has affected CHCAC far beyond lost revenue — that the change she is most concerned about is a drop in reports of abuse.
“I think it is important for people to realize that across the nation child abuse reports are down. This isn’t a good thing, this doesn’t mean it isn’t happening it means that many children are at home with their abuser without a lot of eyes and ears on these children,” she stated. “Without Mandated Reports (reports from individuals who are legally required to report signs or suspicion of child abuse including teachers, ministers, police, medical professionals and more), which is where a lot of the child abuse reports come from, our numbers on a year to year comparison are down 45% in Bradford County. This is alarming to us all.”
To learn more about CHCAC or make a donation to their work, interested individuals are invited to visit https://chcac.org.
