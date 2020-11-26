As families gather around tables (or this year, maybe screens) to enjoy Thanksgiving together, four legged members of the group are often not far behind, hoping for a dropped morsel or sneaky bite of holiday dinner; Best Friends Animal Society has sent out a warning against feeding pets food more suited for people however.
Best Friends Animal Society, an national non-profit organization that is dedicated to “ending the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters” has published a cautionary message asking individuals to keep human food away from pets for their own safety this Thanksgiving.
The Animal Society explained that while many families will have less human visitors packing into homes for Thanksgiving in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pandemic has prompted many Americans to adopt new dogs and cats, meaning there are large amounts of first time pet owners.
“Those soulful eyes may tempt pet owners to give in to their begging critters, but sharing the fabulous feast can lead to trouble for pets,” a press release published by Best Friends Animal Society said.
The society stated that rich, fatty foods, unfamiliar foods, bones, chocolate and food related items such as plastic wrap, string, or the turkey’s pop-up timer can pose risks from pancreatitis to stomach wounds in animals and are best kept away from pets.
Best Friends Animal Society also warned that common food items including onions, raisins and grapes are poisonous to dogs and many plants and flowers often used in decorating including amaryllis, baby’s breath, sweet William, some ferns and hydrangeas can be toxic to cats and dogs.
The organization also urged pet owners to instruct any visitors to their homes not to feed Fido.
“It’s a good idea to review these rules with any guests as well, since well-meaning holiday visitors might not know the potential harm caused by slipping treats to the pets under the table,” the press release read. “If pet owners want to make the holiday special for their four-footed family members, they should plan ahead and have safe, delicious dog and cat treats on hand, like canned pet food, tasty pet treats or a fun toy. There are also many great recipes online for homemade dog and cat treats that are fun to make and extra special for our pets.”
“Thanksgiving is often one of the busiest evenings for emergency vet clinics, so it’s an important time to be extra careful with our animal friends—especially this year, when many animal hospitals are operating under COVID restrictions,” the press release continued. “That way the holiday can be happy and healthy for everyone, and maybe your veterinarian can have the night off too.”
