U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) led a special order on the House Floor on Monday to address the backlog of veterans’ records at the National Personnel Records Center, which has been a major focus of his.
“My distinguished colleagues and I stand here on behalf of America’s veterans,” said Keller. “The last thing our veterans should be burdened with is any delay, let alone a prolonged wait time, to access the benefits and programs they have earned through their service.”
The NPRC is a federal agency that processes documentation and record requests for veterans to access their VA benefits, disability claims and other services.
During the pandemic, the agency cut its operations, which led to a backlog of half a million requests dating back to February 2020.
Keller and six other representatives discussed the RECORDS Act, which Keller introduced in June to direct the NPRC to fully re-open and issue a report to Congress on efforts to eliminate the backlog of veteran requests for documents and benefits.
The representatives are also co-sponsors of the RECORDS Act and included Scott Perry (PA-10), Andrew Clyde (GA-9), Mike Kelly (PA-16), Glenn Grothman (WI-6), Kat Cammack (FL-3) and John Rutherford (FL-4).
The issue has been a main concern for Keller since last November and he has taken actions that have included sending a letter to David Ferriero, the archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration, which manages the NPRC, to take immediate action.
In September, Keller introduced an amendment during the Oversight Committee’s budget markup to authorize $10 million in emergency funds to equip the NARA to help with the backlogged requests and it passed by a voice vote.
