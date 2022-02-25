U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12-Pa.) released the following statement regarding his intention to seek re-election:
“Liberal justices on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court are once again attempting to take away the conservative voices of voters in central and northeast Pennsylvania. I’m not going to let that happen. I remain fully committed to taking back the House from Nancy Pelosi and putting Pennsylvania first. That is why I am announcing my intention to run for re-election in the new 9th Congressional District and ensure that the voters, not partisan judges, pick their representative in Washington.”
On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, composed of five liberal and two conservative justices, selected a new congressional map submitted by a national Democrat group.
While the map splits the current 12th District, the most population is retained in the new 9th District, including: Northumberland County, where Keller was raised, operated a small business, and currently attends church; Lycoming County, where Keller’s main constituent services office is located; and the Northern Tier counties of Sullivan, Bradford, Susquehanna, and Wyoming, where Keller spent decades doing business while working for a wood products manufacturing company and spent extensive time and resources fostering relationships and advocating for the region’s growing energy industry while in Congress.
“I look forward to continuing the work our team has accomplished and building on relationships I’ve fostered across the new district, where my family roots run deep. As the people who know me best will attest, no one will show up and fight harder for central and northeast Pennsylvania.”
Since being elected to Congress during a high-stakes special election in May 2019, Keller has worked tirelessly to support policies that benefit small businesses and their workers, help our dairy farmers and agricultural industry, expand broadband access to our rural communities, ensure veterans receive the care and benefits they earned, and advance Pennsylvania’s booming natural gas industry.
During his 25-year career at Conestoga Wood Specialties, Keller rose to serve as plant operations manager, managing over 230 employees and a $50 million-dollar annual budget. While building his career at Conestoga, Keller started his own successful small business managing properties and working as a general contractor.
Keller was elected to five terms in the Pennsylvania General Assembly before running for Congress. Fred was assigned to two key Congressional committees: The House Oversight and Reform Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. Republican leadership also assigned Keller to the House Energy Action Team (HEAT) where he has been a leading advocate for the unique role northeast Pennsylvania plays in the nation’s energy portfolio.
Keller has consistently been ranked as one of the most conservative members of Congress. Keller currently holds a 100% Heritage Action voting record, an A-Rating with the National Rifle Association, an A-Plus pro-life rating with the Susan B. Anthony List, and a 92 percent lifetime Club for Growth voting record — the highest in the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation.
Keller has been married to his wife, Kay, for 36 years. They have two adult children, Jamie and Freddie, and three granddaughters. Fred coached his children in youth sports and was a local Cub Scout den leader.
