U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) and over a hundred congressmen continued the push Monday for a federal agency to fully reopen so it can more quickly provide documentation that veterans need.
There were 113 House Republican cosigners, including Keller, who sent a letter to Archivist of the United States David Ferriero that requested the full reopening of the National Personnel Records Center, which reverted to 25% in-person staff.
The agency’s decrease in staff lead to prolonged wait times for veterans who have requested service records that they need.
As of Aug. 5, 2021, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs stated that the backlog consists of about 500,000 pending public reference records requests, according to the Congressional Research Service.
The NPRC helps veterans access their service records and documents that are needed to obtain VA benefits, adjudicate disability claims and request commendations, awards or regalia.
“We request that you report on your plan to re-open the NPRC to full capacity and remediate its backlog in a briefing open to all members of the House of Representatives,” the letter states.
Cosigners stated that the agency promised to have 75% of on-site personnel by November 2021. Instead, it’s currently decreasing staff.
“The National Personnel Records Center has gone back on its commitment to reopen in-person operations to the detriment of America’s veterans who expect their government to provide basic resources in a timely manner,” said Keller in the letter. “The fact that processing times at the NPRC may take up to 18 months is not only unacceptable, but also an insult to every man and woman who sacrificed to protect our nation.”
Fully reopening the NPRC has been a main concern for Keller during his tenure as the area’s congressman. He sent a letter to Ferriero in April 2021 requesting immediate action to eliminate the backlog and demanded information about any plans to expedite records requests in April 2021. He participated in the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs’ Member Day hearing about frustrations he has heard from constituents about the agency and its growing backlog in May 2021. Keller also led a letter calling for an immediate hearing on the matter in July 2021 to U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.-12), chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Keller also championed the RECORDS Act, which he introduced in June 2021 to direct the NPRC to fully reopen and report to Congress on its backlog removal efforts.
The RECORDS Act currently has 74 cosponsors.
