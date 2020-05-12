U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) came to the defense of counties and businesses defying the state’s COVID-19 closure orders Monday, saying they are not “cowards,” and it is the governor who is the one putting businesses and citizens at risk.
Keller’s statement came following Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s news conference, which included threats to withhold federal funds and liability protections from counties and businesses that re-open before state officials give them the OK as part of a color-coded reopening process.
“Trying to feed your family is not ‘cowardly.’ The vast majority of Pennsylvanians rely on their jobs to put food on the table and pay their bills. Because of Gov. Wolf’s prolonged shutdown order, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians, or 26% of our state’s workforce, are unemployed, and overdose and suicide deaths are rising. Pennsylvanians have shown they can safely shop and work in mega-retailers while the governor unilaterally keeps small businesses closed and is now threatening them if they re-open. Despite what Gov. Wolf believes, Pennsylvania’s small business owners and workers are smart enough to operate safely and feed their families,” said Keller. “The only person who has surrendered to the virus is Gov. Wolf. By constantly moving the goalposts and not allowing Pennsylvanians the option of supporting themselves, he is denying Pennsylvanians their freedom, exacerbating the societal effects of this virus, and creating a situation where the cure is worse than the disease.”
Meanwhile, Bradford County, which currently has some restrictions lifted as part of the “yellow phase,” hasn’t had any new positive COVID-19 cases since the 38th one was reported by the Department of Health Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.