U.S. Representative Fred Keller (R) and Lee Griffin, democratic candidate from Susquehanna County, will vye for the role of representing Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in Tuesday’s general election. The Daily Review reached out to both candidates with a standard questionnaire to help readers better familiarizing themselves before heading to the polls. Answers from both contenders are found below.
What do you feel makes you the best qualified candidate to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District?
KELLER: I’m running to ensure others have the same opportunities as I did. While I grew up poor, I refused to let others define me or label me “at-risk” or “disadvantaged.” Through hard work and education, I rose from working in a factory to running a $50 million-dollar-a-year manufacturing business. And while working my way up through the ranks at Conestoga Wood Specialties, I also started and ran a small business in residential property management and construction. Eventually,I was fortunate enough to be able to run for office. Thanks to the opportunities afforded by this great country, I was able to rise from very humble beginnings to serve the people of central and northeast Pennsylvania in Congress. I’m running to ensure others have this same freedom to succeed or fail. I am committed to upholding the values our veterans have fought and died to protect. Since being elected to Congress last year, I have made it a point to visit each of the 15 counties in Pennsylvania’s 12th District multiple times to meet with residents and learn firsthand about the issues impacting their lives. I have proven that I am not afraid to stand up for the people I represent in both Harrisburg and Washington and I will always put the interests of American citizens first.
GRIFFIN: I am not a career politician. I will bring a fresh perspective to Washington and work to bridge the partisan divide, rather than continue the finger-pointing and blame game that has gridlocked our federal government. For the last eight years, I’ve run a national network of warehouses for an online retail company, with responsibility for hundreds of employees and a multi-million dollar budget. I also know what it means to sweat for an hourly paycheck — my first job was as a farm hand, and I’ve worked on construction crews. I’ll bring that balanced approach to Congress to look out for workers, family farms and small businesses.
What do you believe are the top three issues facing the district and what are your plans to address them?
KELLER: The top issues I would continue to address if re-elected to Congress include creating an environment in which businesses can grow, create jobs and hire workers through policies like lower taxes, fewer regulations, and investing in infrastructure including broadband internet and natural gas pipelines; supporting our farmers through better trade deals and creating access to new markets; and supporting our veterans.
GRIFFIN: Our top three issues are economic recovery, healthcare, and rural broadband. As the chairman of the Federal Reserve has said, we need another stimulus to avoid a deeper recession. Rebuilding the economy is going to take some time, and we need the federal government to support those who have been hardest hit: working people, family farms, small businesses, schools and state and local governments. To fix our healthcare system, we need to expand affordable coverage, lower costs of medications and improve access to medical care in rural areas. This year we have had to rely on the internet for so much of our lives, for education, work and simply connecting with our loved ones, and there are still too many who don’t have reliable broadband access. We need to deploy broadband access to our rural communities and accelerate that process so that our students, schools, and local businesses don’t get left behind.
Why do you feel it is so important to represent the district, especially rural areas such as Bradford County?
KELLER: I’m proud to have lived and worked in this area for my entire adult life and to have raised my family here, because I understand what makes our community special: the people who live here. PA-12 is home to some of the most thoughtful, intelligent, and hard-working people. Our neighbors deserve to have their voices heard. Having worked in a factory and helping my step- dad on his farm, along with running my own small business, I understand the values that need to be taken to Congress.
GRIFFIN: I grew up in rural Pennsylvania, in a log house in the woods that my dad built himself. The rural values I grew up with, like hard work, self-reliance and service to others, have made me who I am. Those values are sorely missing in Washington politics today. Rural Pennsylvania has been overlooked and taken for granted for too long. We’ve lost hospitals, farms and industry and we need representatives who will work to revitalize our rural communities.
What is your plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic?
KELLER: When COVID-19 hit, I joined my colleagues in the House and Senate, from both sides of the aisle, in coming together to quickly pass several legislative packages totaling roughly $3 trillion addressing the economic and public health effects of the pandemic. These packages increased access to COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment; provided economic relief for small businesses and families, including sending stimulus payments to individuals and creating the Paycheck Protection Program that allows small businesses to keep their employees on payroll. Our legislation also disbursed funds to state and local governments and sent emergency funding to hospitals, farmers, students,seniors, and broadband infrastructure. Moving forward, Congress must look at ways to cut bureaucratic red tape, roll back unnecessary regulations, and extend the Paycheck Protection Program so that businesses can maintain capital and keep their workforce employed. We must also quickly and safely reopen Pennsylvania so that people can support their families and regain a sense of normalcy. Any additional stimulus legislation must be narrowly targeted to help the hardest hit businesses and individuals and not spend trillions in additional taxpayer money on partisan wish list items that have nothing to do with COVID-19.
GRIFFIN: We should follow the CDC guidelines to keep each other safe. Wearing masks and socially distancing will prevent outbreaks, and we should continue to do that while a vaccine is being developed. As we reopen, we need to provide schools, businesses and institutions with the resources they need to keep students, teachers and workers safe.
Agriculture and second amendment rights are both hot button issues in Bradford County, what are your views on these topics?
KELLER: I am a proud supporter of our outstanding local farmers and a staunch defender of the Second Amendment. My step-dad was a farmer, and I have spent countless hours on family farms all across our district, listening to their priorities and affirming my support through several pieces of legislation I have introduced to cut back on burdensome regulations, increase access to whole milk in schools and other federal nutrition programs, prohibit the mislabeling of non-dairy products as milk, and help our farmers get paid fairly for the hard work they do.Additionally, as a Life Member of the NRA and proud gun owner,I believe the 2nd Amendment protects every other right enumerated in the Constitution.I will always stand up for law-abiding Americans’ right to keep and bear arms, as protected by both the Pennsylvania Constitution and the United States Constitution.
GRIFFIN: Agriculture is a long-running tradition in my family. My mom grew up on a dairy farm, my first job was on a vegetable farm and I have several farmers in my family whose livelihoods matter a lot to me. Supporting farmers will be a priority of mine in Washington. I grew up around firearms. I shot my first deer with a rifle that was handed down from my grandfather to my dad to me. I know that firearms can be handled safely because I’ve done it. At the same time, we have seen a rise in mass shootings in recent years which needs to be addressed, and background checks would help prevent illegal firearms purchases. Ultimately, we need the CDC and NIH to complete their studies on the root causes of firearm deaths and injuries so that we can have a shared understanding of the problems that we’re trying to solve and have a productive public conversation and put in place policy that helps everyone.
Racial equality has come to the forefront of much conversation nation-wide recently, if elected what would your plan to approach this topic look like?
KELLER: Prejudice in any form is a violation of the quintessential American ideal that all men are created equal. Every human being deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. I have always treated people equally and will continue to do so if elected for a second term.
GRIFFIN: Systemic racism is real, and we need to address it. It can be hard to recognize when it affects someone else, and so the first part of any plan should be acknowledging and raising awareness of racial inequities. These inequities exist throughout our public institutions, and different approaches will help in different situations. I support racial sensitivity and de-escalation training for police forces and ending qualified immunity. We can also promote racial equality in education by having more equitable funding for school districts, so that students have access to quality education regardless of ZIP code. More equitable education funding will also help our rural schools and could ease the burden of property taxes.
What do you feel is the best way to improve healthcare in the 12th District?
KELLER: First and foremost, any health care legislation before Congress must maintain protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions. We must also increase transparency and competition in health care in order to drive down costs and increase quality. Coverage does not equal care, and our focus should be on the delivery of quality, accessible, and affordable health care. We can do this through policies such as allowing individuals to buy insurance across state lines, allowing businesses to pool together in association health plans to negotiate better rates, and allowing individuals to invest in flexible spending accounts and health savings accounts. Our local hospitals do an outstanding job caring for our community, but they are at a greater risk of closing due to the inherent challenges that rural hospitals face—including the unequal and unfair reimbursements they receive from the federal government for Medicare and Medicaid services. That’s why I introduced the RURAL HELP Act, to put an end to unequal payments and level the playing field for our local hospitals so that can remain open and continue to provide a vital service to the members of our community. In addition to my legislation, improvements to rural broadband access will enable our rural hospitals to offer a greater variety of tele-health and telemedicine services, improving health outcomes for all.
GRIFFIN: We need to expand affordable coverage, lower the costs of treatments and prescriptions and improve access to care. Instead of trying to overturn the Affordable Care Act and take healthcare away from 20 million people, as the current administration is trying to do, we should be working to expand coverage to more Americans. We need to stop patent abuse and allow generic medications into the market so that no one has to ration insulin and other life-saving medications because of the cost. And importantly in rural areas, simply getting to a hospital or clinic can be a long drive. We need to keep our medical facilities open so that we have access to care when we need it.
If elected, what are your plans regarding the economy?
KELLER: Prior to COVID-19, the American people built the greatest economy the world has ever seen— and they did it thanks to President Trump’s pro-growth agenda that lowered taxes, reduced regulations, improved trade deals, and allowed businesses to grow and hire workers. As we emerge from this pandemic, we must focus on the pro-growth policies that had our economy booming during the first three years of President Trump’s administration. The American people are eager for a return to normalcy, and we should remember what ‘normal’ was prior to March: record-high employment numbers, historic economic gains, unprecedented prosperity and a pro-business regulatory environment that allowed for the greatest period of growth in American history. Congress must pass liability protections so that businesses and schools can safely re-open. We must continue supporting production of Pennsylvania’s natural gas, which will create jobs in the energy industry as well as in downstream industries and strengthen American energy independence. And we must invest in rural broadband infrastructure so that our rural communities have the internet access we need for e-commerce, tele-health, and education.
GRIFFIN: I will focus on rebuilding the middle class, which has been shrinking for years. The first step will be passing a stimulus package that supports working people, farms and small businesses through this pandemic. Beyond that, we need to raise the minimum wage so that people can afford to pay their bills and support local businesses.
What are your thoughts on legislation relating to abortion and physician-assisted death?
KELLER: Being the father of two children and grandfather of three, and having each baby for the first time, I am convinced that life began before they were born. I am pro-life. On my first day in Congress, I signed on as a co-sponsor to the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act to require appropriate medical care be given to any child who survived a botched abortion and that the child be transported and admitted to a hospital. As a member of the Pro-Life Caucus,I am proud to take a leadership role in the U.S. House on legislation to protect the unborn. I strongly oppose physician-assisted death.
GRIFFIN: I support a woman’s privacy and sovereignty over her own body and medical care, and I support dignity in end of life care. These decisions are very personal and they should not be legislated, particularly not by a Congress where less than a quarter of the members are women.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
KELLER: (No further comments were provided.)
GRIFFIN: Our country faces some big challenges, and that can be scary. But I find hope in history. Our country has always risen to whatever challenge we have faced, and we have taken it head on. We cured polio, we defeated the Nazis and we put men on the moon. I believe in the ingenuity and perseverance of our nation and our people. We will come through this time stronger than ever. The future is ours.
