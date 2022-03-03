After announcing his intention to pursue representation of Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives last week, Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) has decided that he will no longer seek re-election.
Keller initially announced his intention to run for office Thursday as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court completed the state’s redistricting, which split the 12th District. This set up a Republican primary challenge to current 9th District Rep. Dan Meuser, whose district will include Bradford County in the new year barring any successful challenges to the newly redrawn map. However, in a statement this week, Keller said, “With control of Congress — and the direction of our nation — at stake, this election is bigger than any one person. Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the congressional map chosen by the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House, holding Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative governor. To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania’s Republican Congressional Delegation.”
“The liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court did the Commonwealth a great injustice when it once again overstepped its authority and selected a partisan map favoring Democrats. Make no mistake, this map—submitted by a national Democrat group — intends to diminish the voices of conservative voters in central and northeast Pennsylvania,” he added. “As I said last week, I am not going to let that happen.”
Keller, who is in his second term, said being able to represent the 12th District has been “the privilege of a lifetime,” and promised that he and his team will continue their work through the remainder of his term.
“I have always promised to take the values of the people I represent to government,” he said. “Those values include God, family, country, hard work and honesty. My lifetime of work has reflected that.”
Before filling the unexpired term of former U.S. Rep. Tom Marino, who resigned at the start of 2019, Keller was a manager with Conestoga Wood Specialties as part of a 25-year career and was a five-term member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
