U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) will tackle key issues this year that he considers top priorities for his district and the entire nation.
“We are facing many things in America and right now we are working on solving the crises created by the Biden administration that have affected Americans,” said Keller.
His main concerns consist of issues that focus on energy, the southern border, economic issues and his ongoing fight to reopen the National Personnel Records Center.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been shortages of energy supplies as gas prices have increased.
Keller has proposed actions that he said could keep energy cost effective and increase supplies. These actions include restarting the Keystone XL pipeline, taking the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accords and allowing for exploration and production of domestic energy on federal lands.
On his first day in office, President Biden revoked the pipeline’s permit, which led its developer TC Energy to suspend construction and ultimately terminate the project on June 9, 2021. Biden also re-admitted the U.S. into the Paris Accords, which is an international agreement of over 190 countries to limit greenhouse gases and mitigate climate change.
An issue that he wants to address is the increase in migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. More than 1.7 million migrants were detained along the border in the 2021 fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The last time apprehensions exceeded 1 million in the Border Patrol’s fiscal year was 2006.
He is currently working with U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.-9) on the Immigration Transparency and Notification Act, which would require local officials and the public to be notified in advance of migrants entering the country.
On economic concerns, Keller said that solutions are needed to solve the supply chain issue and to “alleviate the economic pain of inflation that’s at the highest level in 40 years.”
He is working on the Skills Act, which would connect displaced workers with high demand jobs and the Choice Act that would allow Pell Grant funds for vocational education instead of short term educational opportunities.
“We have seen support for it already and we are working on it,” he said. “We have been very successful about advancing policy and getting support in both chambers.”
Keller said he and Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) crafted the Congressional Review Act which would formally nullify and eliminate vaccine mandates. Last year, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration had plans to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on all employers with more than 100 employees. On Jan. 13, the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that OSHA could not enforce the new rule as its legality was under litigation in lower courts. On Jan. 26, OSHA withdrew its mandate plan. Keller called the move a victory and attributed it to bipartisan pressure to convince OSHA to make the withdrawal.
“We have been working on things that we can point to as having a positive impact in the life of the American people and a lot of cases it’s transparency, accountability and getting government out of the way,” he said.
Championing the RECORDS Act continues to be one of his top priorities going into 2022. If made into law, it would force the NPRC to fully reopen, which hasn’t been at fully capacity since the pandemic began.
“They were suppose to be increasing their output and getting people back to work, but they sort of reversed that in the beginning of this year,” he said. “We have half a million records that our veterans need to access care that they earned.”
The bill has been introduced in the House and the next steps would be passage in the House before going through the Senate.
