WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) says he is looking forward to his second term of representing 12th District residents and businesses in the U.S. Capitol.
Keller first took office following a special election in May 2019 after former U.S. Rep. Tom Marino stepped down 20 days after being sworn into his fifth term due to an ongoing kidney issue. The representative was sworn in for his second term Monday, “It has been the honor of my life to come to Washington and represent the hardworking people of Pennsylvania’s 12th District,” Keller said in a statement after taking his oath of office. “Since our first day in office, we have worked hard to support small businesses and workers; back our agriculture community and farming families; ensure our rural hospitals have the resources they need to deliver high-quality health care; protect our home-grown energy industry; bridge the digital divide with broadband development; and take care of our veterans who fought for our freedoms. I am proud of the work our team has been able to accomplish and look forward to building on those successes heading into the new session.”
During his past term, Keller introduced a variety of legislation to improve accountability among poor performers working in civil service, requiring the director of the Bureau of Prisons position to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, restricting the movement of federal prisoners to help protect staff from COVID-19, to allow students to be able to chose whole and 2% milk with their lunches, allowing prosecutors to select a second jury for sentencing if the first jury is unable to reach a unanimous decision for sentencing in federal death penalty cases, and to rename the U.S. Post Office in Laceyville in memory of Hunts for Healing founder Melinda Gene Piccotti.
Before representing the 12th District, Keller served as a state representative for nearly a decade, Keller also had a 25-year career at Conestoga Wood Specialties, where he rose through the ranks to became a plant operations manager.
Keller defeated democratic challenger Lee Griffin in November with nearly 71% of the vote.
