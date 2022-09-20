Keller receives Friend of Farm Bureau Award

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) received a significant honor Saturday morning in Columbia Cross Roads from a regional farmer’s advocacy organization.
The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau presented Keller with the American Farm Bureau Friend of Farm Bureau Award at Mt. Glenn Farm on Wetona Road.
The honor was bestowed during the organization’s annual meeting. Attendees consisted of Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko, as well as state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110), Clint Owlett (R-68) and Joe Hamm (R-84).
Bradford County Farm Bureau President Barbara Warburton thanked Keller for his work representing agriculture and rural communities before giving him the award.
Keller spoke to attendees on the importance of hard work and perspective when it comes to farming. He remembered one moment where he spoke with a fellow U.S. representative on the day of the most recent State of the Union address.
“She was not from a rural district and she goes ‘oh its going to be a long day today’ and I said ‘a long day in a climate controlled building,’” he recalled.
He spoke about his experiencing working in a factory and doing chores on a family farm in both hot and cold weather.
“I said it helps to have a little bit of perspective when we think about the work that we are doing on behalf of the people,” Keller said. “I just felt that there were some elected people that needed to understand what it’s like out in America where your electricity doesn’t come from the wall or your food doesn’t come from the grocery store. I think we are very blessed here in this part of the commonwealth to have great representatives.”
Keller thanked and acknowledged state Reps. Pickett, Owlett and Hamm for their work in advocating for their constituents.
“It’s really an honor and a privilege. We have work to do to make sure that farmers are respected and we don’t run into issues with government getting in [their] way,” he said.
Keller stated that the “waters of the U.S.” rule will be discussed in Congress in the near future.
“We sent a letter to the president asking him to reconsider some of these policy decisions when it comes to the waters of the U.S. and also on supply chain and energy,” Keller said.
The term “waters of the United States” is in the Clean Water Act and “establishes the scope of federal jurisdiction under the Act,” according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s website. “A durable definition of “waters of the United States” is essential to ensuring clean and safe water in all communities—supporting human health, animal habitat, agriculture, watersheds, flood management, local economies and industry,” the website adds.
Keller stated that he was honored to receive the award, but it was one that was earned due to his staff’s hard worm in collecting information to hear farmers’ concerns.
“May God continue to bless America’s great farmers,” Keller concluded.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
