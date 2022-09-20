Keller receives Friend of Farm Bureau Award

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) (left) was presented with the American Farm Bureau Friend of Farm Bureau Award from Bradford County Farm Bureau President Barbara Warburton (right) at Mt. Glenn Farm in Columbia Cross Roads Saturday.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) received a significant honor Saturday morning in Columbia Cross Roads from a regional farmer’s advocacy organization.

The Bradford/Sullivan County Farm Bureau presented Keller with the American Farm Bureau Friend of Farm Bureau Award at Mt. Glenn Farm on Wetona Road.

