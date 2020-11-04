Fred Keller secured a second term as Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District Representative in the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday night with 71.72% of votes as of midnight.
Keller, a Republican, was reelected to his second term with 202,503 votes counted as of the Review’s deadline – 177,998 cast on election day, 22,435 through mail in ballots and 2,070 through provisional ballots.
Lee Griffin, Keller’s democratic contender, received 28.26% of votes at a total of 79,772 votes with 39,851 cast on election day, 37,798 through the mail and 2,070 provisional ballots, as of midnight.
“I am extremely grateful to have the confidence of the outstanding, hard-working people of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District,” Keller said in a statement Tuesday night. “Since coming to Congress, our team has worked to advance policies that help small businesses and workers succeed, support our farmers, build upon Pennsylvania’s energy industry, expand rural broadband access, and ensure our veterans receive the benefits and care they earned. Thank you to the people of central and northeast Pennsylvania for their continued trust, support, and friendship.”
