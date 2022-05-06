U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) spoke Thursday on the recent leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
“It’s something that is unprecedented. It’s unfortunate that this happens and it should not have happened,” Keller said. “People need to have faith in our institutions.”
Speaking as a member of an equal branch of government, he stated that people should let the court do its job.
The draft opinion was leaked to Politico and published Monday. Justice Samuel Alito wrote the opinion that calls for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He stated that the 1973 decision that legalized abortion was unconstitutional and “egregiously wrong from the start.”
“I am very pleased with what the decision is because I think it’s a huge step forward for protecting life and protecting the most innocent — the unborn,” Keller said. “I’m really glad what the decision is. It’s really a shame that people are trying to make it a political issue rather than the constitutional issue of defending life.”
