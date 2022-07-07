TROY — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) visited Alparon Park Wednesday to discuss his legislative work at the U.S. Capitol with local residents. He was invited to the park by Troy and Canton’s chambers of commerce.
Keller stated that as a member of the Oversight Reform Committee, he believes that government should focus more on overseeing its own actions.
“We [as lawmakers] need to be looking at government oversight and make sure that we aren’t overstepping our bounds,” he said.
As a member of the Education & Labor Committee, he is working on two major bills that focus on educating people on job-readiness.
The CHOICE Act would allow Pell Grants to be used for short-term education opportunities. These include vocational, skills-based, on-the-job and other workforce readiness programs, according to his congressional website.
He also sponsors the SKILLS Act, which would connect people who were laid-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to career opportunities in high demand jobs.
“It’s an important committee. I learned at a very early age that if [people] get a good education, they can succeed,” he said.
On energy issues, Keller stated that he sent letters to the Biden administration requesting to know what their specific plans are regarding energy policy. He said that the administration delayed a plan on gas leasing on federal lands for energy development that was due July 1. He also said that he is worried about the effect of high gas prices on small businesses.
“What we need to look at is how a long-term strategy of energy independence and getting back to that,” he said. “We need to embrace American energy because we do it better than anybody else in the world.”
Keller stated that he will continue to advocate for small businesses like those in Bradford County at the U.S. Capitol. He stated that government should not portray businesses as faceless nameless organizations, but instead as vital pillars of the local community.
