Twenty-four Pennsylvania counties, including Bradford, began enjoying some freedom from the state imposed restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 Friday. Next week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced, several more counties will begin their transition to business as usual.
But in the eyes of some lawmakers, Pennsylvania has already made enough gains amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone should be opening for good.
“It’s about listening to the experts, and the experts said we had to flatten the curve and I think we very successfully did that,” said U.S. Rep. Keller (R-12) in a phone interview Friday. “When you look at what the governor is doing … the governor is evidently going to be opening Allegheny County (on May 15), but not Wyoming, not Susquehanna, not Perry counties. It kind of makes me wonder how the governor is making decisions, who he is consulting to get this done.”
Susquehanna County’s exclusion also garnered criticism from state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) and state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) among others Friday, who said the move was unjustifiable and not based on facts.
Joining Allegheny in transitioning to the yellow phase next week will be Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Fayette, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Somerset, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.
On Friday, House Republican leaders were also criticizing what they called “the governor’s go-it-alone approach,” saying the counties that transitioned from the state’s red phase to less restrictive yellow phase on Friday had hit the state’s benchmarks weeks ago, and could have avoided economic disaster sooner if given the opportunity.
Saying that Pennsylvanians are willing to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines, they stated, “Pennsylvanians deserve the opportunity to protect themselves without having the government shutting down their livelihoods any longer.”
“The small business owners, their employees, have really built this economy that we had before the invisible enemy struck. They are very thoughtful, caring, intelligent people that work very hard,” said Keller. “If we give them the guidance and the guidelines, they’ll be able to do it and make sure they are operating safely, and getting our supply chains back open and getting Americans back to work.”
Keller said a lot of the frustrations his office has heard has been directed at the uncertainties that have surrounded the Wolf Administration’s “non-life-sustaining” business closures and stay-at-home order. Keller also criticized the plan’s reliance on a waiver program, which Wolf has previously touted as a safeguard. He noted that more than 30% of businesses that ended up applying for a waiver didn’t need one.
Data released Friday evening showed that nearly 43,000 businesses requested exemptions, with a little more than 6,000 receiving them. This includes 19 businesses in Bradford County, including Global Tungsten & Powders Corp, and five in Sullivan County.
“Waivers should be an exception, not the rule, and I think that just shows how poorly the governor planned,” Keller noted. With that, he said Wolf should rely more on the elected representatives in the general assembly in Harrisburg than on governors in neighboring states.
Last month, Keller had called on the governor to outline how he planned to spend the $3.9 billion in federal money that Pennsylvania received, but has yet to see any plan.
In their statement, the Pennsylvania’s Republican leadership said they would continue to push for expanded testing in order to identify where best to use the state’s resources while allowing residents to get back to work, school, and places of worship.
“Testing for those on the front lines, along with those interacting with the most vulnerable populations, is the key to resuming our lives, not a color-coded map,” they said.
The Department of Health reported that as of midnight Friday, Pennsylvania had an additional 1,323 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total since reporting first began two months ago to 54,238. The state also reported 200 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,616. Officials noted that these deaths have occurred over the past several weeks, and were only being reported now due to “continued work to reconcile data from various sources.”
Bradford County is now up to 37 cases — one more than the last increase reported Wednesday — with only two deaths still reported.
Bordering Bradford County, Lycoming County has 109 positive cases and four deaths, Sullivan County has one positive case, Tioga County has 16 positive cases and one death, Susquehanna County has 86 positive cases and 13 deaths, and Wyoming County has 28 positive cases and two deaths. All of Susquehanna County’s deaths are attributed to three nursing or personal care homes.
A majority of hospitalizations and deaths have been among those 65 years old and older. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine previously stated that nearly all of the deaths have been those with pre-existing conditions.
“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders.“
Decisions to move counties from the red to yellow phase are based on a variety of factors, including having less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people within a two-week time span, the ability to test and perform contact tracing, the ability for the area’s hospitals to handle an influx of patients while maintaining normal operations, and data modeling from Carnegie Mellon University, according to Levine.
Counties in the yellow phase are allowed to carry out in-person retail, although delivery and curbside pickup are preferred, and gatherings of up to 25 people. Child care facilities can also be open in line with guidance from the state. However, indoor recreational, health and wellness, personal care, and entertainment facilities remain closed.
Restaurants and bars also continue to be limited to carry out and delivery, although state Rep. Garth Everett (R-24) clarified in his Friday newsletter that take-out customers will be able to utilize a restaurant’s outside seating if it conforms to distancing and gathering requirements.
“Take-outs can be delivered to the tables by restaurant personnel,” Everett continued, referencing discussions with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board and Pennsylvania State Police over the past couple of weeks. “Seating should be sanitized between each use.”
