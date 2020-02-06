Following Wednesday’s Senate votes to acquit President Donald Trump on the charges of abusing his power and obstruction of Congress, reactions from those representing Bradford County in the nation’s capital fell along party lines.
U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-12) applauded his colleagues in the U.S. Senate for acquitting the president, saying the impeachment articles forwarded from the House were baseless and acquittal was the only “just and appropriate result.”
“For over four full months, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the leaders of the impeachment movement needlessly divided our country as their contempt for President Trump and the people who elected him overshadowed the fact that they had no facts and no evidence on which to base their sham impeachment,” said Keller. “The stain of this impeachment will be on the elected officials who attempted to railroad the president, wasted millions of taxpayer dollars, and sought to overturn the 2016 election for fear of losing the 2020 election. It is my hope that both sides of the aisle can move on from this together and work substantively and productively in a bipartisan fashion on things that truly benefit the American people, like reducing the cost of prescription drugs, fixing our ailing infrastructure, and standing up for our veterans.”
In the Senate, Trump had the support of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.). In an editorial published by the Philadelphia Inquirer before the vote, Toomey said the president’s actions were not “perfect” and some were inappropriate.
“But the question before the Senate is not whether his actions were perfect,” Toomey wrote. “It is whether they constitute impeachable offenses that justify removing a sitting president from office for the first time and forbidding him from seeking office again.”
He continued, “The framework Joe Biden articulated in 1999 for judging an impeachment was right then and it is right now. President Trump’s conduct does not meet the very high bar required to justify overturning the election, removing him from office, and kicking him off the ballot in an election that has already begun. In November, the American people will decide for themselves whether President Trump should stay in office. In our democratic system, that’s the way it should be.”
Defending the Senate’s decision to not hear additional witness testimony, Toomey said hearing witnesses in addition to the 17 who had already testified in the House of Representatives was unnecessary due to the level of the president’s actions.
However, Trump didn’t have the support of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who believed the House had presented substantial and persuasive evidence that Trump had obstructed Congress and abused his power. He also called the Senate’s action to block additional witness testimony “unfortunate.”
“America deserved a fair trial and it got a cover-up,” Casey said in a statement prefacing his vote. “Even without additional witnesses or documents, after carefully reviewing all of the available evidence, I have determined that House managers have not only met, but exceeded, any reasonable burden of proof standard. As many Republican Senators now admit, the House Managers proved their case. It is clear: President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress’ investigation. There is no doubt that President Trump withheld military aid and a vital White House meeting from Ukraine, in order to coerce its president into announcing a sham investigation of a political rival and a debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election. It has also been established that he solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election and then further abused his power by covering it up and obstructing Congress’ well-predicated investigation.”
Toomey added that he hopes Congress can now move forward from what he called an “extremely partisan and divisive episode” and get back to working for the American people.
