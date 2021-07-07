TOWANDA BOROUGH — U.S. Representative Fred Keller (R-PA-12) came to Towanda on Tuesday to visit WOC Energy and members of the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce to discuss bringing back jobs to the energy industry and local businesses.
Energy Distribution Partners CEO Thomas Knauff was there to meet with Keller to show him the local WOC Energy facilities and to discuss the company’s concerns.
Energy Distribution Partners is the parent company of WOC Energy, which delivers propane, heating oil, diesel fuel, gasoline and kerosene to residential, commercial, and agricultural customers in 12 counties in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and southern tier of New York, according to their website.
“We always look forward to speaking with our elected representative and let him know that we are committed to the local community,” said Knauff. “We want to be the company where if you grew up locally, you can come and work here.”
Knauff said that in the last 10 years, the U.S. has become a net exporter of propane instead of a net importer which it was in previous decades and that Pennsylvania has become “the Saudi Arabia of propane.”
Keller was given tours of WOC Energy’s two locations on Reuter Boulevard and South River Street in Towanda.
Knauff told Keller that his business relies on truck drivers, but it is currently difficult to get new people, especially younger ones employed or trained.
Keller said he appreciates the work that the company is doing and he will work on solutions to increasing employment in the energy industry.
The CBCCC presented a roundtable meeting at The Riverstone Inn in Wysox Township for Keller to speak with local business owners and discuss ideas on how to employee people.
CBCCC Executive Director Rhonda Claiborne looked forward to Keller’s appearance and how his input can help local business.
“Not only are the people suffering from not working, but the businesses are suffering too,” said Claiborne.
Keller said he emphasizes with Chamber members due to his own background in working and managing a manufacturing business that specialized in wood products like kitchen cabinets.
He told the CBCCC that the U.S. Congress is currently working on infrastructure and the federal budget and that he’s trying to define infrastructure so that it includes roads, bridges, water and sewer pipelines and natural gas pipelines.
He is also concerned with increasing employment in the district.
“Now it’s time to safely reopen our economy and encourage people to go back to work because the best stimulus is a job,” said Keller.
When it comes to unemployment, Keller said he doesn’t fault the people, instead he blames policymakers that say it’s okay to not work.
“We are at a point now where anyone who wants a vaccine can get it,” said Keller.
Keller discussed his earlier tour of WOC Energy and how he learned of the shortage of truck drivers.
“We need to start looking at how people can get the education skills necessary for those jobs.”
Bradford County Humane Society Executive Director Maryanne Bell asked Keller if he was making a list of infrastructure items that need repairs in the district because her employees have been unable to get to work due to the recent flash floods in Bradford County.
Keller said he will work with the Army Corp of Engineers and discuss projects that address flooding and that a list is being made.
Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency Executive Director Robyn Cummings asked if any additional federal funds were being made to organizations like hers.
“I know we were looking at some tax credits for people to encourage travel and tourism. We can take a look at some of the agencies,” said Keller.
He expressed how he was happy to hear the concerns of local businesses and that it makes him feel more connected to constituents.
“We are always making sure that we are actively engaged with the community, so that we can listen to what is on your minds,” he said.
