Kelly Beers Gannon, a current Wysox Township Supervisor, has announced her intent to run for Magisterial District Judge in District 42-3-04, located in Wysox, which serves residents in 19 townships and boros. This seat will be vacant with Judge Fred Wheaton’s retirement at the end of 2023.

“It would be my honor to serve the people of this district and I will work hard to promote justice and fairness for all. I am committed to following the law and protecting our community. I look forward to meeting the people of this district in the upcoming months.”