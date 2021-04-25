Kelly Gannon, who resides on Claverack Road in Wysox, is announcing her intent to be a write-in candidate for Wysox Township Supervisor in the upcoming primary election on May 18.
The seat is currently filled by interim supervisor Frank Hoffman, who was appointed in February to finish out the remainder of Evan Barnes’ term.
Gannon is a graduate of Towanda High School and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from The Pennsylvania State University. She has lived in Wysox Township for most of her life.
She was a stay-at-home mother to three daughters and volunteered her time with various school and athletic organizations. She is currently employed at Vail Hearing Healthcare in Towanda and Sayre.
“I have decided to run for Wysox Township Supervisor because I want to ensure that our town continues to improve, develop, and grow in a positive manner all while supporting local business and its residents. My family has strong ties to volunteering in the Wysox community going back generations. My great grandfather was one of the original members of the Wysox Fire Company and my late grandfather, Wilbur Beers, was a local businessman and founding member of the Wysox Municipal Authority,” she said. “Their giving of their time to this community inspired and instilled a sense of responsibility and gratitude in me to also want to give back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.