Key senator’s record on election policy has Democrats, voting advocates worried passing reform will be difficult

Pennsylvania Senator Cris Dush is perhaps best known for leading an attempt to perform an Arizona-style investigation of the 2020 election.

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA‘s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

As the legislature returns to work after a slow start to the session, progressive advocates and Democratic lawmakers worry a critical state Senate committee will be a bottleneck for long-sought improvements, such as pre-processing mail ballots, to Pennsylvania’s election law.