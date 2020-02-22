A new website is providing a “one-stop shop” for those looking for state and federally owned weather data to guide emergency decision making.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency announced the Keystone Mesonet, which is a web-based interface incorporating data sharing from multiple agencies and hundreds of observation sites throughout the state.
“This system will provide emergency managers with real-time data to help inform decision making and preparedness for weather-related events,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “But the system also provides data like fuel moisture, which is essential for monitoring wildland fire threats, and roadway temperature, which is crucial for travel conditions.”
“The ability to access real-time weather information for multiple existing weather networks across the state will have numerous potential opportunities for new research, tool development, and to assist in weather forecast development,” said Kyle Imhoff, State Climatologist, Penn State University. “We are very pleased to partner with PEMA and all of the state agencies that are willing to provide this real-time weather data for our mesonet.”
The mesonet is produced through a multi-year partnership between Penn State University and the state Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Department of Transportation, the Turnpike Commission, and PEMA.
