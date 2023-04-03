ANNVILLE, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Veterans and Military Affairs’ (DMVA) Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) will hold virtual meetings to recruit volunteers who are interested in mentoring at-risk teenagers. Starting April 3, the informational meetings will occur online the first Monday of every month from 2:00-3:00 PM. Participants can join a meeting by using this Teams Meeting Link. Anyone wanting to join the meeting by phone should call 267-332-8737 and enter Conference ID: 989503340# to participate.

The meetings will provide prospective volunteers an overview of the KSCA program as well as an in-depth summary of the mentors’ role and responsibilities.