The fight to save lives amid a continuing nation-wide opioid crisis persists, as Pennsylvania legislators took action this week to allow community based organizations to provide Naloxone, an overdose reversing drug, via mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Wolf made his 11th renewal of the January 2018 opioid disaster declaration.
A press release made public on August 18 stated that Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an updated naloxone standing order that will allow community-based organizations to distribute Naloxone by mail, enabling the organizations to “(distribute) Naloxone to Pennsylvanians in-need while reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”
Data shows that though more than 4,300 people died from a drug overdose in 2019, that number reflects a nearly 19 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths in 2017, according to the press release.
“Since 2018, we have provided free naloxone kits through public events to more than 10,000 Pennsylvanians, and first responders have further assisted in getting naloxone into the community. However, we know that there are challenges in getting naloxone to people in need, particularly during a global pandemic, and this standing order will work to assist with that. It is important that people know that treatment works, and recovery is possible,” Levine stated.
Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith encouraged all individuals, including business owners, the general public and those with loved ones affected by addiction to keep Naloxone “readily available” and carry it as part of every first aid kit in order to be prepared to respond and possibly save a life in an emergency.
“The opioid crisis does not discriminate, we know it has affected everyone regardless of location, socioeconomic class, gender, race or ethnicity,” said Ray Barishansky, Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection and Incident Commander for the Opioid Crisis. “The Opioid Command Center remains committed to assisting Pennsylvanians in all ways possible who are affected by this crisis, and we believe this is another opportunity to do so by putting naloxone into the hands of the public. As COVID-19 has continued to provide renewed opioid concerns in many parts of the state, we are working tirelessly to ensure we have the ability to help those in need.”
In another action aimed to address the opioid epidemic in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wolf signed the 11th renewal of his January 2018 opioid disaster declaration.
According to the press release, the declaration “allows the state to loosen regulations and work outside of typical procedures to expedite aid and initiatives to help those suffering from opioid use disorder and those who work to prevent and treat this medical condition” and for “the redirection and reorganization of commonwealth resources to align programs from multiple agencies to work together to mitigate the opioid crisis, its causes and its effects.”
The Governor’s office declared that due to the “magnitude and complexity of the opioid crisis, additional resources may be needed to fully contend with the severity of this continuing and expanding disaster emergency.”
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commonwealth’s Opioid Command Center continues its work to fight another health crisis – the opioid epidemic,” the release quoted Wolf stating. “The work that is enabled by this declaration is vital to saving the lives of so many Pennsylvanians, providing education and treatment, and advancing initiatives across the state to continue to battle this epidemic. This work is no less important during COVID and I am grateful for all those dedicated professionals who continue the drumbeat of compassionate care and work toward ending this crisis.”
“As the commonwealth continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing our fight against the opioid epidemic has never been more important,” Smith commented.
“The opioid crisis continues for those with the disease of addiction, our communities and our state,” Levine followed. “Renewing the disaster declaration allows us to continue our efforts to ensure that we are helping those in need. Recovery works, and treatment is possible for those with this disease.”
According to officials, Pennsylvania’s legislative work to address the opioid crisis addresses three areas, prevention, rescue and treatment.
Pennsylvania’s Opioid Command Center, which was established in January of 2018, still meets weekly to discuss the opioid crisis and has recently released a strategic plan that can be found on Governor Tom Wolf’s webpage along with “(highlights) accomplishments to date and providing a roadmap for the continued work to help those with substance use disorder.”
