TOWANDA – Handprints with hearts in them have been popping up in store fronts in different towns throughout the county. And if residents were unsure of what they meant, well, that’s the point.
The handprints were created by elementary schoolers from across the county as part of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council’s ongoing Community Conversations series. The conversation on Wednesday was focused on child abuse awareness, in conjunction with the Bradford County Commissioners’ declaration of April as Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The Community Conversations series began in 2019 with discussions on opioid addiction. Other future topics will include children’s anxiety, empathy and aging, and conversations on the indigenous communities of Bradford County.
The April event was organized in collaboration with The Children’s House Advocacy Center in North Towanda.
The Children’s House is a non-profit children’s advocacy center that deals with child abuse victims directly. Children’s House employees were on hand during Wednesday’s event passing out T-shirts and flyers explaining what they do and their goals in a community. The theater ran a free showing of the documentary film “Rewind,” a tale about how the cycle abuse can pass from generation to generation in a family and how people who are sexually abused as children are more likely to sexually abuse others later in life.
Afterwards, Children’s House employees held a Q&A session with community members about abuse and child advocacy. Children’s House Executive Director Katy VanDewerk discussed how the subject of the documentary, Sasha Neulinger, was burdened by the legal system when he came forward with his abuse.
“It used to be when a child came forward they would have to talk to a police officer, a therapist, a nurse, a doctor, an investigator, a lawyer, all at different times,” she said. “Now we strive that a child only has to give one interview and anyone involved can come in and observe the one interview so as to not overly stress the child.”
Children’s House interviewer Hannah Allis reminded participants that 90% of child abuse is perpetrated by someone a child knows, and that can cause a child to be reluctant to come forward. That dichotomy of a seemingly loving adult who also abuses is a major factor in children not coming forward with their traumas, and delayed disclosure of an abuse is the norm.
Employees noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had decreased mandated reporter calls to the PA Childline by 48%, but that the center was receiving more calls than before the pandemic now.
Over 800 students in Bradford County schools participated in making heart-in-hand posters for the outreach. Another element of the event was the showing of 200 sock monkeys community members had made. The monkeys represent the 200 cases of abuse The Children’s House was referred to last year. Senior centers, Girl Scout troops, and other community volunteers made the sock monkeys, which will be donated to The Children’s House so that every survivor that comes through the door can be given something to comfort them.
BCRAC Director Elaine Poost highlighted the need to start the conversation about abuse and what it looks like early.
“It’s an uncomfortable subject but it’s important to break down that barrier and get people talking. That was the point behind the hands in all the store fronts this month,” Poost said. “This series isn’t meant to upset anyone, but to bring those conversations to the forefront.”
Officials reminded the public, “If you see something, say something.”
The number for the PA Childline is 1-800-932-0313.
