Keystone Theatre hosts Mario Kart Tournament

TOWANDA — Gamers have the chance to win big prizes by playing a beloved video game on the silver screen in Towanda.
The Keystone Cup: Mario Kart Tournament will be held at the Keystone Theatre today starting at noon. The event is hosted by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and Spindown Gaming of Laceyville.
The cost is $15 to enter and prizes will be given to the first, second and third place finishers. There will also be food and snacks for purchase.
The contest will use the Nintendo Switch game console and be in a bracket format. There may be two brackets depending on the turnout. Gameplay will begin as soon as the first bracket is filled.
“We did a test run the other night, which was so cool,” said Spindown Gaming co-owner Michelle Shotwell. “It was awesome to see all of the characters on the screen.”
Spindown Gaming is located at 426 Main St. in Laceyville. Shotwell co-owns the store with her husband, Greg, and together they opened it in early September. The store buys, sells and trades collected game cards, video games, consoles and comic books, according to its Facebook page.
The tournament is part of BCRAC’s goal to include more live events and different types of entertainment at its theaters to expand services and activities for patrons, according to Bradford County Regional Arts Council Executive Director Elaine Poost.
The idea for the contest started when BCRAC approached Spindown Gaming about co-hosting it.
“We were relatively new and still in the pre-grand opening phase,” said Michelle. Shotwell recalled. “[BCRAC] said ‘we would love to do something like this, would you be interested in co-chairing it with us?’ and I said that sounds like an amazing opportunity.”
Shotwell stated that it’s been fun to bring entertainment to the community that was missing in the Laceyville area. She and her husband both are avid collectors of video games and Magic: The Gathering game cards.
“It’s great to collect it, and it’s another thing to share it with friends and family,” Shotwell expressed. “Having a place where we can play in the community was kind of a dream of both of ours, so we just took our collection to the town.”
Shotwell expressed her excitement for the Keystone Cup: Mario Kart Tournament and hopes attendees will enjoy the experience.
“I think it’s going to be so fun to get the community out and playing each other on the big screen and remembering how cool it was to play Mario Kart,” she said.
