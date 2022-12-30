Keystone Theatre hosts Mario Kart Tournament

The Keystone Cup: Mario Kart Tournament will be held at the Keystone Theatre today starting at noon.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Gamers have the chance to win big prizes by playing a beloved video game on the silver screen in Towanda.

The Keystone Cup: Mario Kart Tournament will be held at the Keystone Theatre today starting at noon. The event is hosted by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council and Spindown Gaming of Laceyville.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.