One of the oldest buildings in Bradford County, the Keystone Theatre, was originally built as Hale’s Opera House, with its inaugural performance in 1887.
Over the years, the opera house went through a myriad of changes, hosting new events, passing to different owners, and seeing many renovations as it adapted to the time periods it found itself in.
But all that history can come with some baggage. Theaters often leave “ghost lights,” a single bulb illuminating the stage, when they close to ward off spirits. Performers are never wished “good luck” but instead “break a leg” so that bad luck doesn’t follow. The classic Shakespeare performance “Macbeth” is never uttered in a theater, rather it is referred to as “The Scottish Play” due to the name being cursed. And sometimes, when you have a theater with as storied a history as The Keystone Theatre, you end up with ghostly rumors.
“We used to have a form out people could fill out submitting their stories of strange happenings in the theater,” said Liz Garofalo, an administrative assistant for the Bradford County Regional Arts Council who works in The Keystone Theatre, “we got a whole bunch of interesting stories of encounters.”
Garofalo has been busy organizing an upcoming event, where 35 locals will get to spend an hour walking the darkened back halls and balconies of the Keystone along with a paranormal investigative crew.
Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours will be leading the expedition. They’ve armed themselves with cameras and recording devices to catch any sign of strange phenomena.
Should they expect to find something unusual? Garofalo says there’s no record of any tragic mishaps or untimely demises in the theater’s history that they’re aware of, but the theater is more than 130 years old and they don’t have great records that far back. A brief look through The Daily Review’s own storied archives also shows no known tragic events.
Garofalo assures that the theater is full of it’s own ’spooky energy’ though.
“Last winter when we were rehearsing for ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ we heard very distinct heavy footsteps on the upper balcony, though no one should have been in the theater and we didn’t find anyone,” she recalled.
Garofalo recalled that “basically everyone” who works in the theater long enough will notice something strange or hear an off noise. Staff often attribute such occurrences to Elias Hale, the lumberman, banker, and farmer who built the theater and owned it for 17 years before his death at home. Another rumor, though unsubstantiated, is that a young actress collapsed due to a heart attack in the upper balcony 100 years ago and can still be heard singing now and again.
Garofalo has been working to bring this event together since Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours reached out after hearing about the Keystone on WNEP’s “The Creepy Side of NEPA” podcast. While the theater hosted a lock-in around Halloween, this is the first “deep dive” paranormal investigation. She notes that another is being scheduled for February, with tickets on sale now.
It’s Garofalo’s hope that events such as these will galvanize local history buffs into learning more about the theater and it’s storied past.
