TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will once again be hosting the regional Poetry Out Loud competition for Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga counties at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.

Director of Northern Tier Partners for the Arts Renae Chamberlain explained that Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation competition for students in grades nine through 12.

