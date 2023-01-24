TOWANDA — The Bradford County Regional Arts Council will once again be hosting the regional Poetry Out Loud competition for Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga counties at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda.
Director of Northern Tier Partners for the Arts Renae Chamberlain explained that Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation competition for students in grades nine through 12.
“At this level, they’re competing at a regional competition,” said Chamberlain. “They’ve already won their school competition.”
Competitors recite three poems, which they select from a pre-approved anthology or works. They are then judged on their physical presence, voice and articulation, appropriateness of dramatization, evidence of understanding, overall performance, and accuracy.
“The winner will go on to the state competition, which will be held virtually, and then the national competition will be held in Washington D.C. this year,” said Chamberlain.
This Poetry Out Loud event is free and open to the public, and Chamberlain encourages all interested parties to come out and support the competing students.
