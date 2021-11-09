TOWANDA — The annual Kelly McNally Vargason Community Blood Drive will take place Thursday at the Towanda Fire Department. In addition to helping the American Red Cross, the event bring awareness and education about kidney donation.
Kelly Vargason is currently awaiting a kidney match, and hopes T-shirt sales taking place through this event can help another Towanda-native awaiting a kidney, Edward Perez, and his family, according to organizers.
Any questions can be directed to Tracy Lynn or Kelly Vargason on Facebook.
The event takes place from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Towanda Fire Department.
