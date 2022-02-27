Thick pine forests, historical landmarks, Hershey chocolate, and some amazing ideas. These things make up some of Pennsylvania’s greatest history and future. Think back into the past. If men like William Penn didn’t long for a new land or people like Benjamin Franklin and Milton Hershey were not open to new ideas, would Pennsylvania be what it is today?
One great leader who helped start the colony of Pennsylvania was William Penn. William Penn was born on October 14th, 1644, into a rich family in England. He may have thought he would go down in history, but he probably didn’t think it would be American history. His father was rich in both land and money, and he was also a friend of the king. William was sent to Oxford University where he eventually was expelled because he attended some Quaker meetings. His father was not happy when he heard this and sent William off to France in hope that he would change his beliefs. William did not and he became a Quaker at age 23. He went on to become a pastor for the Quakers. His father wrote him out of his will, but relented before he died, so William was given some of his father’s assets. In the will was a claim against the king for a portion of money William’s father did not get back from him. William made a deal with the king. It stated that he would not file the claim if he was given land in America. After a delayed response, the king agreed, and William Penn was given the land we now know as Pennsylvania. It was named after William’s father, William Penn and the forest-like land that was there. He chose the capital as Philadelphia, the city of brotherly love. He wanted Pennsylvania to be a place where Quakers could worship freely. He advertised to people in England to get them interested in his new land. William Penn had just founded the colony of Pennsylvania.
Another influential Pennsylvanian was Benjamin Franklin. Benjamin Franklin was born on January 17th, 1706, into a family of 14 other children. He stopped all his schooling at age ten and was apprenticed to his brother’s print shop after working full time for his father. He ran away from his brother because of the harsh treatment he received there. Although his brother was not kind to him, Benjamin learned a lot about printing papers, and he went to London to get supplies to start his own print shop. This did not work out and he had to find work in London. He came back to America and ended up marrying his landlord’s daughter, Deborah Reed, as his common law wife. Benjamin published Poor Richard’s Almanac and he was named the official printer in Pennsylvania. He went on a trip to London and Deborah died while he was there. He did not come home for a while still. When Benjamin did come back, he conducted his famous kite experiment and while doing this came up with the terms “battery”, “charge”, “conductor”, and “electricity.” Benjamin also became part of the Philadelphia council. He was sent to England to handle some disputes among the Penn family. He was a great inventor and one of the leaders that impacted Pennsylvania in countless ways.
Pennsylvania wouldn’t be the same without another of its leaders, Milton Hershey. Milton Hershey was born on September 13th, 1857. He was the only surviving child of his family. He too stopped his schooling at a young age, only completing the 4th grade. Milton was apprenticed to a candy maker. This sparked his interest in candy making and led him to start his own candy shop. Even after failing three times Milton did not give up and eventually moved his business to Lancaster, where it became a success. He decided to make chocolate but sold his shop for 1 million to build a bigger factory. Milton Hershey built an amusement park and a town to provide jobs. Milton married Catherine Sweeney when he was 41 and she was 26. They could not have any children, so he established a school for boys. Sadly, his wife died at age 43, but that did not stop him from generously giving to the many different foundations that provided education. He also gave 50 million dollars to Hershey medical care. Milton Hershey was one of the great men who truly took Thomas H. Palmers word to heart. “If at first you don’t succeed try and try again.”
William Penn: a man of character and dreams that came true by his hard work. Benjamin Franklin: a person whose ideas have brightened our future. Milton Hershey: a man who wasn’t afraid to fail. These three men were born leaders who helped shape Pennsylvania into the state we know it to be today. Without them some of the things we consider normal like our free state, electricity, and Hershey chocolate might never have existed.
