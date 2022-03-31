Over 800 second graders participated in an art project across Bradford County for child abuse awareness during the month of March.
In recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month in April, local children participated in the Hearts in Hands project where they created small handprints on blue paper with a red heart held in each hand. The 800 kids multiplied by their two hands created 1,600 small hand prints that signifies the message that children should not be silently suffering, according to the Bradford County Regional Arts Council.
The project is part of BCRAC’s partnership with the Children’s House/Children’s Advocacy Center and the Library System of Bradford County.
Bradford County has blue pinwheels placed in the county courthouse’s lawn each year for child abuse awareness. The color blue symbolizes child abuse awareness and the pinwheels rotate silently as a reminder and representation of the children who silently suffer from abuse and live in fear of telling anyone. The artwork from the Hearts in Hands project will be added to the landscape.
The project is also part of BCRAC’s Community Conversations series and a community art project that seniors participate in during the winter. Another art project included over 200 sock monkeys being made that will later be presented to the Children’s House for traumatized children.
“Children need us. They need us to listen, to hear, and to act on their behalf,” BCRAC stated. “It is up to us to collectively affect change, the change that builds safer, more caring, and more empathic communities of strength and vibrancy.”
Bradford County ranks among the highest level in the state of reported per capita cases of child abuse. The Children’s House in Towanda assists in over 200 cases of reported incidents of abuse that includes both physical and sexual abuse, according to BCRAC.
A Community Conversation will begin at the Keystone Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on April 13 with a free screening of “REWIND.” It is the award-wining documentary and true story of the filmmaker Sasha Joseph Neulinger’s own journey through abuse and his advocacy for children. The film will be followed by a Q&A led by an expert panel in the area of childhood abuse and recovery with counselors on hand.
