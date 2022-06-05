WEST BURLINGTON — Children were all smiles and having fun as they got to play with goats at a community event held at a West Burlington based family farm located off Hanks Road Saturday.
The Edwards Family Homestead held their 3rd Annual Fun Day with Goats in celebration of the upcoming National Dairy Goat Awareness Week. The awareness week is typically held close to the second Saturday in June.
Heather Edwards, the co-owner of The Edwards Family Homestead, has turned that awareness into her own unique and local event that highlights her family’s goat farm.
“I always look forward to seeing people coming out here,” she said. “There were more people here this year than in the previous ones, which I’m happy about.”
Children got to feed and pet the goats as they played on slides and trampolines around the farm.
“I enjoy seeing the kids out there playing with the goats and helping spark their interest in them,” Edwards said.
She stated that the Edwards Family Homestead has a raw milk license, which they use to make soap and lotion from the goats’ milk. The homestead’s products can be found at farmer’s markets in areas like Sayre, Towanda and the Troy Sale Barn. She also anticipates making an appearance at the Towanda Riverfest later this year.
More information about the Edwards Family Homestead is available at www.edwardsfamilyhomestead.com or on Facebook.
