SAYRE — Many kids had fun casting their reels and bringing in big catches at a fishing event in Sayre Borough Saturday.
The Second Annual Penn-York Valley Kids Fishing Derby was held at the Sayre Pond along Brock Street. The event was free for children ages 3 to 14.
The business associations of Sayre, Athens and Waverly hosted the event with sponsorship from the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Families were gathered around the pond that morning and caught a variety of fish such as bass, carp and catfish. Around 40 kids registered for the event and many won prizes that included brand new fishing poles.
The derby’s grand champion was 8-year-old Elena Hukes, who caught a 25.25 inch carp in the pond.
Lynaea Decker caught a 23.75 inch carp and was named the winner of the ages 11 to 14 group.
Connor Robinson won in the ages 7 to 10 group with a 10.25 inch bass, while Morgan Robinson won the ages 3 to 6 group with an 8.75 inch bass.
“I would say it’s been a success with a good turnout and we had strong sponsorships this year,” said Fishing Derby Co-Chair Kelly McElhaney.
McElhaney stated that the fishing derby is a great way for kids to enjoy outdoor activities in the borough.
“There is year-round fishing at the Sayre Pond. This doesn’t have to be just once a year. They can come out and enjoy this any other time of year.” she said. “In Pennsylvania, minors can get a free fishing license if they are accompanied by an adult.”
