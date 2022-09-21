NICHOLS — Elections were held by local ensemble The Kirby Band on Sep. 12 at Kirby Park in Nichols during their annual meeting. Sandra Ridley was voted in as President. Janine Callear was elected Vice President, while Sandra Carlin was elected Secretary; Dave Barton was elected Treasurer; and Jon Allen was elected Business Manager. Deb Crum, Gary Kauppinen, Judy Kauppinen, Amanda Smith, Joel Smith, Daniel Teeter, Sherry Spencer, and Don VanScoy were all elected to the Band board of directors.
The Kirby Band resumed rehearsals Sep. 19 at 6:30 at Kirby Band Rehearsal Hall on W. River Road in Nichols. Those who play an instrument and are interested in joining the band are welcome to come to a rehearsal. The Kirby Band asks that those wishing to try out have at least a high school knowledge of music and have the ability to read music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.