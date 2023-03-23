Special Olympics of Bradford and Sullivan counties is in full swing, preparing for an exciting spring season. Every spring, they prepare for Summer Games at Penn State University in June. This year it’s taking place from June 8 to 10. But this year, there’s something even more exciting for which to prepare.
One local athlete, 19-year-old Izaak Hobday of Athens, will be participating in the World Games in Berlin. Izaak will be running a 5K, a 1500m, and be one leg of a 4X400 relay team while in Berlin June 16 to 26.
The Bradford and Sullivan Counties Chapter offers this training to at least 30 active athletes from a potential population of well over 300. They currently offer four sports and are preparing to add two more in the next year.
The growth of the program has provided the athletes exciting opportunities like Izaak’s. Three other athletes have earned their way to National competition, and some athletes are learning to become Global Ambassadors, Health and Fitness Coordinators, and Athlete Leaders. These opportunities allow for the athletes to shine in many ways and involve inclusive activities as they learn to become active and productive members of their communities.
To help defray the costs of training and competition, the St. John Neumann Assembly of the Knights of Columbus will be hosting a Lenten Fish Dinner on Friday, March 24 at the JFK Hall of St. Agnes School in Towanda.
The meal will consist of baked haddock, homemade macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, roll and butter. The meal can be eaten in or taken out. Various Special Olympics athletes will be on hand to assist.
Serving will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Takeout orders will be ready starting at 3:30. Delivery is available in town only by calling (570) 772-6524.
All proceeds will go to the Bradford-Sullivan Counties Special Olympics team.
