Special Olympics of Bradford and Sullivan counties is in full swing, preparing for an exciting spring season. Every spring, they prepare for Summer Games at Penn State University in June. This year it’s taking place from June 8 to 10. But this year, there’s something even more exciting for which to prepare.

One local athlete, 19-year-old Izaak Hobday of Athens, will be participating in the World Games in Berlin. Izaak will be running a 5K, a 1500m, and be one leg of a 4X400 relay team while in Berlin June 16 to 26.