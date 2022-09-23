ROSEMONT, Pa. – Jeanne Adams, SHCJ, a Sister of the Holy Child Jesus for 75 years, died peacefully on Sunday, September 11, 2022. She was 94.

Sister Jeanne’s life in the Society of the Holy Child Jesus is legendary. She ministered worldwide as an educator, researcher, pastoral minister, and historian. Sister Jeanne had been briefly imprisoned during the Nigerian-Biafran Civil War and studied both Arabic and Creole to better serve the people of Israel, Palestine, and Haiti. Later in life, she was passionate about researching and documenting the Society’s history, including the Sisters’ histories.