Harrisburg, PA — Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Nancy Walker announced today $6 million in available Statewide Layoff Aversion Program funding to support Rapid Response Services to stabilize at-risk businesses or attract buyers that would maintain an at-risk company’s workforce.

“When workers lose jobs with family-sustaining pay and benefits, it can destabilize entire communities,” Acting Secretary Walker said. “Rapid Response Services are critical to minimizing the impacts of mass layoffs and closures, so that Pennsylvania communities and families have a real opportunity to rebound. Likewise, with this grant funding, L&I will prioritize early intervention services aimed at preventing layoffs whenever possible.”