HARRISBURG – Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Nancy Walker announced the department’s intent to partner with local organizations on the creation of a program to help individuals formerly incarcerated in federal prisons pursue family-sustaining jobs and ultimately reduce recidivism in Pennsylvania.

With grant funding from the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, L&I will create a new re-entry program eliminates barriers to competitive employment and establishes a robust network of job training and skills-development services within minimum- and low-security federal prisons and re-entry centers tailored to meet specific labor-market needs, the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.