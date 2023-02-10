HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is encouraging Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants to verify their mailing address on record with L&I in preparation for changes to the benefits distribution process administered by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department (Treasury).

As a result of a competitive bidding process, Treasury will soon distribute UC benefits to claimants on prepaid debit cards through a new vendor. Starting next month, UC claimants who opt to receive benefits on prepaid debit cards will begin to receive cards issued by Money Network. The Money Network prepaid debit cards will be issued by My Banking Direct, a service of New York Community Bank, and will replace the U.S. Bank ReliaCard® currently in use.