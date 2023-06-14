Labyrinth Theatre coming to Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival

ASYLUM — The second annual Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival will include a theater for various musical acts to entertain attendees.
Labyrinth Theatre will be featured at the festival from Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18. The venue will include 15 musical groups, dancers and speakers. At least 22 artists from Canada to Atlanta will be in the Pavilion Art Gallery.
To convert the site into the theater, a 40x40 tent will be installed, along with a stage and dance floor. There will also be folding chairs available for seating. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to lay on during the concerts.
“The fleur de lis and crown design acknowledges the wonderful French history of the site. The four crowns point to north, east, south and west,” according to the Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival.
The event will also feature French Azilum blacksmiths and spinners. Free historic tours will be offered to all Festival ticket holders as well. Food trucks and legal beverages will be on site. On Sunday, kites will be showcased for Father’s Day.
