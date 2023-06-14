Labyrinth Theatre coming to Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival

The Labyrinth design was created in 2000 by artist Robert Possehl and constructed by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and wide community support.

 Photo provided by Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival

ASYLUM — The second annual Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival will include a theater for various musical acts to entertain attendees.

Labyrinth Theatre will be featured at the festival from Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18. The venue will include 15 musical groups, dancers and speakers. At least 22 artists from Canada to Atlanta will be in the Pavilion Art Gallery.