Labyrinth Theatre coming to Susquehanna Summer Solstice Festival

Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.