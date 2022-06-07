Labyrinth walk at the old Sheshequin meeting house

ULSTER — On Saturday, June 11 the community is invited to the 2nd Annual Labyrinth Day at the old Sheshequin meeting house in Ulster. Events will begin at 10 a.m. with the construction of a knit yarn labyrinth in the classical style on the lawn of the meeting house.
At 11 a.m. there will be a group walk beginning with guidance for walking the labyrinth and a time for contemplation. At noon we will break for a meal, and participants are invited to bring their own lunch for a social time.
The labyrinth will be open for individual walks until 2 p.m. (the last walk will begin at 1:45 p.m.) and will close with a brief ritual. The labyrinth will remain up for a week after the event, and the public is invited to come for a self-guided labyrinth walk at any time during the week.
All events are free and open to the public.
The labyrinth will be constructed in the classical style out of colorful patchwork rope knit by community members of all ages, starting during last year’s event. During the past year volunteers have knit more than 300 yards, which will be used to outline the labyrinth at this year’s Labyrinth Day.
The event will be led by the Rev. Darcey Laine, who is the minister of the UU Church of Athens and Sheshequin and a Veriditas certified labyrinth facilitator.
The labyrinth is an ancient symbol that has been part of cultures around the world. The classic form pre-dates Christianity but has also been part of the great cathedrals, like the great Chartres Cathedral in Charters built in the 1200s, and the Grace Cathedral in San Francisco, which helped initiate a 20th century labyrinth revival.
Walking a labyrinth is a meditative spiritual practice that can be used for prayer, inspiration, clarity, or just to appreciate the beauty of the form.
The old Sheshequin meeting house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013 as an important example of Federalist architecture. This event will be entirely outdoors on the meeting house lawn and participants are invited to bring a lawn chair and to wear comfortable shoes and clothing for being outside.
Visit the church Facebook page at facebook.com/uuathenspa or email minister@uucas.org for more information.
