Laceyville church to build new complex

LACEYVILLE — A church congregation that has existed for more than 250 years has decided to build a new home.
Members of the Braintrim Baptist Church in Laceyville voted overwhelmingly to build a new church on a lot located directly across the Susquehanna River from its current building. They did so after an extended period of outreach, consultation and prayer and at the recommendation of the church board.
The congregation currently is housed in a 100 year old building that has been suffering from structural problems of late. The old building suffers from heating and cooling issues and handicap accessibility. Board member Robert Shumway noted the concerted effort to effect major repairs or replacement began when the church attempted to fix its basement.
“That was the straw that broke the camels back,” Shumway said, “We had several companies come in to look at the basement and they gave us quotes for several hundred thousand dollars.”
Shumway noted that the age of the building led to a host of small issues that combined to create a major problem for church goers.
Myler Church Builders from Crawfordsville, Indiana were hired to oversee the project. Church officials hope to keep bids and contractors local to the Laceyville area.
Planning for the new church campus has begun, but groundbreaking isn’t expected until 2023, with the official move likely coming in 2024. The old building will likely be razed and the property sold after the move.
The new church complex will house a 350 seat worship auditorium, Sunday school classrooms, and a combination gym/fellowship hall.
