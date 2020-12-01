Laceyville man sentenced to five and a half to fourteen years in prison for sexual abuse of children

A 26-year-old Laceyville man has been sentenced to five and a half to 14 years in state prison after being convicted of aggravated indecent assault and sexual abuse of children.
Upon being released from prison, Steven Nicholas Vanderpool will serve three years of probation and is required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law for the rest of his life, according to a press release published by the office of Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman on Nov. 23.
The press release stated that Vanderpool has been convicted of sexually abusing a child under the age of 16 between the dates of Dec. 1, 2018 and April 24, 2019 “under threat of withholding activities or items from the victim if (they) did not comply.”
Vanderpool also possessed nude images of the child, with knowledge that they were under 18 years of age, according to the press release.
The press release noted that Vanderpool was found adjudicated delinquent after sexually abusing a five-year-old child previously, when he was 15-years-old, but that “because of his age at the time, he had only received a sentence of probation and underwent sexual offender counseling.”
“As District Attorney and as the father of three daughters, I am disgusted at the idea of a child being sexually abused,” the press release quoted Salsman stating. “My office always does its best to see that justice is served in these types of cases.”
“Sadly, Mr. Vanderpool pretty much got away with abusing a child when he was a teenager. No more. I am pleased to see this abuser of children sent to a state prison with a lifetime sexual offender registration,” Salsman continued. “Under my administration, this kind of abuse of children will not be given a slap on the wrist. Our children need to be protected.”
