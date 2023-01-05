generic crime

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — A Laceyville man faces felony assault charges after he allegedly threatened the victim with a gun in the early hours of Dec. 19, 2022 in Tuscarora Township.

Charles William Fletcher, 54, is accused of holding a handgun under the victim’s chin during an incident inside his residence on Papoose Acres Lane, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

