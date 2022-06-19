LACEYVILLE — A dedication ceremony on Saturday recognized the renaming of the Laceyville Post Office in Wyoming County after the late founder of Hunts for Healing.
The building is renamed to honor Melinda “Mindy” Gene Piccotti, an Air Force veteran who founded Hunts for Healing in 2009. The nonprofit brings wounded soldiers together for hunting trips to help them build bonds and transition back into civilian life, according to April Messersmith, Mindy’s daughter.
She spoke during the ceremony held in Rought Hall of the American Legion Post 510. The hall was packed with Piccotti’s family, friends and people that she impacted.
“She was very passionate about her vision for Hunts for Healing and the path it should take,” Messersmith said.
Piccotti passed away at age 68 on Feb. 20, 2018 after a long battle with cancer, according to her obituary.
At her wake, former U.S. Rep. Tom Marino of the 12th congressional district was moved to see over 300 people in attendance, according to Messersmith. Marino put together the idea to name the post office after her. His successor, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) introduced H.R. 4279, the bill that would rename the post office. The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed the bill on Feb. 5, 2020 and it later became law on Dec. 21 of that year.
Keller spoke at the dedication ceremony and discussed the process of the building’s renaming. He stated that to rename a post office, a lawmaker has to get every member of that state’s delegation in support of it such as senators and representatives.
“I’m honored to join the Laceyville community to name the post office after her. It’s been a privilege to continue that work and see it through completion with legislation,” Keller said. “The work that she has done has reached far beyond this community in Wyoming County. It has reached across our commonwealth and nation.”
Laceyville Postmaster Bill Clark stated that he was happy to have Piccotti’s name on the building. He acknowledged her and her husband, John for their community service.
“Mindy and John knew they were doing great things for their community, veterans and country, but never boasted,” he said.
Piccotti served many roles throughout her life that included being a member of VFW Post 5642 in Montrose and she helped start the Rought Hall Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society and Pheasants Forever. The Piccottis owned Ringneck Ridge, a hunting preserve in Laceyville.
“My mother being honored is remarkable, its something not everybody gets to experience, so I’m very blessed,” Messersmith said. “I’m honored to give back to the community and give them something that they can look at and remind themselves that they did this as a community. It wasn’t about just one person, it was also about a community coming together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.