TOWANDA — A Laceyville woman has recently been arrested for drug charges related to a countywide investigation into illegal drug sales.
Haylee Bastion, 28, was arraigned before District Judge Todd Carr on Monday for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in March, according to court documents. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000.
Her arrest was part of the Bradford County Drug Task Force’s nine-month long drug investigation called “Operation Jet Sweep,” police said. It led to the arrest of 27 people for illegal drug sales across Bradford County. The bulk of the arrestees were apprehended in August, while 10 others still had active arrest warrants.
Bastion’s charges stem from an incident in March when a confidential informant told police that they could buy methamphetamine from her, court documents show. The informant messaged Bastion in front of police and set up the drug deal with her. Police proceeded to give the informant pre-recorded money for the purchase and dropped them off on South Main Street in Towanda.
Surveillance units watched the informant walk to the Elk’s Club parking lot and approach Bastion’s vehicle, police said. The informant eventually walked away to a different location and was picked up by police. At the undisclosed location, the informant gave police a small zip-lock bag of suspected methamphetamine purchased from Bastion.
On another occasion in March, police again had another informant purchase drugs from Bastion in the Elk’s Club parking lot, court documents show. During this incident, Bastion sold the informant buprenorphine hydrochloride, also known as subutex.
Bastion faces charges that include two counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, felony criminal use of communication facility, two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
She will have a preliminary hearing scheduled before Judge Carr on Jan. 4 at 9:30 a.m. in Towanda Borough.
