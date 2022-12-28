generic crime

TOWANDA — A Laceyville woman has recently been arrested for drug charges related to a countywide investigation into illegal drug sales.

Haylee Bastion, 28, was arraigned before District Judge Todd Carr on Monday for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in March, according to court documents. She was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000.

