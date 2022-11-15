TOWANDA — A regional educational institution invited local artisans to set up shop at its Towanda facility Saturday.
Lackawanna College Towanda Center hosted its Community Craft Fair, which featured homemade items from regional vendors.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Cloudy with snow developing late. High around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%..
Snow this evening will give way to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 10:10 am
TOWANDA — A regional educational institution invited local artisans to set up shop at its Towanda facility Saturday.
Lackawanna College Towanda Center hosted its Community Craft Fair, which featured homemade items from regional vendors.
The Tunkhannock-based Werkheiser’s Country Candles displayed its wax lights containing multiple scents such as Eucalyptus & Pine and Apples & Oranges.
“These are all-natural soy wax candles. We use a fragrance oil in them with smokeless cotton wicks or smokeless wood wicks,” said co-owner Kristine Werkheiser.
She stated that her husband and co-owner Ryan is the crafty one who makes the candles. She represented their company at the event while he was in Dallas, Pa. working at another craft show. This was her first time working at a craft show in Bradford County. She thanked Lackawanna College for being a good host and letting her sell the candles there.
“We are glad to be a part of their first show because it was really nice. All the vendors are really sweet here,” she said.
Werkheiser’s Country Candles can be found at its company website at werkheiserscountrycandles.com or its Facebook page.
Another vendor was Towanda resident Kia Yoder, who was selling her custom molds. Items consisted of handmade coasters, ashtrays, keychains, necklaces and earrings. Originally from Laceyville, Yoder started making molds about three years ago. She procured a four leaf clover collection and wanted to protect her good luck charms.
“I collected around 185 clovers and I wanted to figure out a way to preserve them,” Yoder recalled. “I found resin and made a couple of keychains with them. My friend asked to buy them and I launched my business from there.”
Anyone interested in requesting and purchasing a customized item can contact Yoder at (570) 240-5509, email custommolds17@gmail.com or follow on Instagram @custommolds17.
Also at the event were Susan Hitchcock and Mel Burgert, who presented their handmade wooden home decor products. Items included wooden signs that looked like scarecrows and Christmas tree ornaments.
Melissa Lee and Jimmy Vanluvanee sold various fragrances from Pink Zebra. Lee stated that the company’s Christmas launch starts Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook and it’s company website.
Glenda Taylor sold her homemade place mats and painted jars. It was her very first time selling at a craft show. She stated that she makes crafts for the fun of it and its a joy to have the public see what she creates.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.