Lackawanna College partners with CHOP for pop-up food pantry

Lackawanna College Towanda students, faculty, and staff joined CHOP volunteers for a pop-up food pantry at the College’s Towanda Center to help those in need in Bradford County. Pictured are, left to right, Denise Bump, enrollment specialist; Joy Myers, community volunteer; Christine Martin, continuing education coordinator; Allison Daly, Chelsey Johnson, and Kaitlyn Wells, Medical Assistant program students; Brad Reid Lackawanna College Towanda Center director; Keith Loughney and Kara Molloy, community volunteers.

 Lackawanna College

Lackawanna College Towanda Center students, faculty, and staff joined Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) for a pop-up food pantry at the center to benefit individuals in need in Bradford County.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennsylvania — particularly Bradford county is seeing a rise in food insecurity,” said Brad Reid, director of the Lackawanna College Towanda Center. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with CHOP to help distribute much-needed food to members of our community.”

Lackawanna College students, faculty, and staff helped CHOP volunteers unload, organize, and distribute food boxes.

“Hunger doesn’t magically end the second someone graduates high school,” said Dani Ruhf, founder and executive director of CHOP. “The prevalence of food insecurity at the college level is staggering, especially among off-campus students. We are here to help.”

CHOP works to close the meal gap and end childhood hunger by collaborating with local food banks, schools, volunteers, and donors. The organization serves thousands of students weekly in Maryland and Pennsylvania.