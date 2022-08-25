TOWANDA — To say the petroleum and natural gas field is on the uprise throughout the country would be an understatement.
Over the past dozen years in Northeastern, Pa., Lackawanna College has offered PNG courses in New Milford and Tunkhannock. In turn, students have been provided a career opportunity with extreme growth.
Fortunately for Bradford County, PNG courses will now be offered at Lackawanna College’s Towanda Center starting in the spring semester of 2023.
The unveiling of a PNG wellhead took place on Wednesday afternoon at the entrance of Lackawanna College. Chesapeake Energy donated the wellhead to the school to help promote the new courses offered. Lackawanna College Center Director Kelly White is excited for the potential the program brings to the area.
“Trades are dominating, and this is a door-in for students,” White said. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m happy Sue [Gumble] is getting us started up here.”
Gumble is the PNG Program Director for Lackawanna College and will oversee the three non-hands-on beginner courses offered to Towanda campus students pursuing a career in the field. Gumble said the completion of 20 classes (including an internship) are required to earn an associate degree in the PNG field. Upon graduation, the options are endless.
“The industry wanted us to expand to Bradford County because there’s just as much activity here as in Susquehanna County,” said Gumble, who earned her PNG degree from Lackawanna College New Milford in 2014. “There’s work that needs to be done here. It’s important to help the community and to fill these positions with the residents of Bradford County.”
The three courses offered in Towanda will be PNG Math, PNG Physics and Introduction to PNG. Additionally, the students are required to work hands-on in a compression class once a week in Tunkhannock.
Gumble said a large quantity of jobs are available in Bradford County and surrounding areas, but also mentioned there is opportunity outside the area and throughout the U.S.
“You can choose whether or not you want to stay or leave,” she said. “Some students went to Texas and some went to Georgia. As director, I’ve seen around 325 students graduate from the program. A big part of the degree is our students get a paid internship. They also have a job before they graduate.”
Ashley Knox, who’s an operational foreman with Chesapeake Energy and a 2013 Lackawanna College graduate with a degree in PNG, was honored to help present the wellhead.
Knox, who’s in her third year of teaching second year students in PNG-135, has a few different views of the field. As a student, as an employee, and now as a teacher.
“My career sets the stage for the curriculum. It’s cool to see how interested the students are,” Knox said. “It’s nice to be in the know and deliver the message to the students. I usually get them in year two so I can kind of help them connect the dots of any questions they may have.”
Gumble noted the word will spread and classes are expected to have a large turnout. She believes as class sizes grow, the more PNG courses will be brought to Towanda. Gumble also stressed the fact that the program is offered to everyone, not just recent high school graduates.
“The program has been life-changing for people in Susquehanna County. Now we are doing the same here in Bradford County,” Gumble said. “We are excited to offer this program in Bradford County with the intent to hire these students in the area. What’s important to know is anyone can enroll.”
