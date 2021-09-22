Land bank feasibility study to start moving forward

A study to explore the feasibility of utilizing a land bank to address blighted properties throughout Bradford County is expected to soon go before those taking part in the Oct. 7 Bradford County Township Supervisors Convention at the Troy Fairgrounds.
During Tuesday’s Bradford County Planning Commission meeting, Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams said he is working to get the study on the agenda while providing other details about what to expect in the months ahead.
In August, the Bradford County Commissioners hired Dawood Engineering to perform the land bank feasibility study for a fee of $7,500, with the study due to the county by Dec. 13.
The first step of the study will be gauging municipal interest, according to Williams. From his department’s preliminary discussions with boroughs and more populated townships, he said there is already a strong interest.
Other aspects of the study include assessing need through tax rolls, code enforcement actions and other data, and other public meetings.
Williams expects that these findings will be presented to the Bradford County Planning Commission in November so members can offer their input to make sure the plan “moves forward in the right direction.”
Williams said the land bank idea started with former Towanda Borough Manager Kyle Lane, who approached the county about the problem. Because of that, Towanda Borough is currently targeted for a pilot of the program along with Sayre Borough due to it can tie in with the Sayre Revitalization Initiative.
According to Williams, properties that go into tax or judicial sales can be purchased by the land bank for rehabilitation or demolition, and then the properties can be sold for profit to continue funding the land bank.
“Fifty percent of the tax revenue for the first five years goes to the land bank, which helps sustain the fund, and then the other 50% goes to the municipality,” Williams explained. “At the end of five years, 100% goes back on the tax rolls.”
“Pittston is probably the closest place that has one (a land bank) and it’s like a well oiled machine at this point,” he added. “It’s self-revolving. The city doesn’t really put in much money at all.”
Williams said the county’s dormant redevelopment authority, which was administered many years ago by the Progress Authority, can be repurposed into a land bank and retain the existing incorporation documents.
Dawood will also work with Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development to develop a regional blight mitigation strategy, Williams noted.
“If you’ve driven around and seen some of the places in the boroughs and more populated townships, there’s definitely a need,” said Williams. “The first part is identifying the need and then hopefully we can come up with a plan to help us get this up and off of the ground.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.